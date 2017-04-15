SCARY: Child Escapes Abduction, Suspect Still At Large In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A scary incident took place in the North End of Winnipeg yesterday around 3:25 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy was walking near Selkirk Avenue and Parr street, when an adult man grabbed him and started dragging him away.

The child fought back and was able to break free.

He then ran for safety but was chased by the suspect.

After a chase, the child was able to escape, and found his way home safely.

The boy was not physically harmed in the attempted abduction.

Police combed the area, but the suspect was not found. He remains at large in Winnipeg.

A description of the suspect is included below:

male in his 40’s

balding, medium build

reading glasses, grey coloured shirt

grey and orange coloured jacket (grey from the chest down with orange on the shoulders)

blue jeans, and white/grey coloured shoes

The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating. If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News