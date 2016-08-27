Saturday’s Top Clip: A better duet Posted on Sat, August 27, 2016 at 12:00pm by MyToba in ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT, Featured, Videos with 1 Comment on Saturday’s Top Clip: A better duet Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Barbra Streisand and “Donald Trump” sing a duet of Anything You Can Do on Jimmy Fallon. He can build a wall taller than you, better than you. What do you think? Did The Donald make duets great again? —MyToba.ca Related PostsTrump cites 7-Eleven terrorist attacksTrump backers support bombing ‘Agrabah’Hal’s Thoughts for the Week: March 14thSaturday’s Top Clip: Wheel of Musical Impressions with Celine DionSunday’s Top Clip: DJ Bill Gates Tags: anything you can do, barbra streisand, donald trump, jimmy fallon, streisand, trump
this was at least funny and witty