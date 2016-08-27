streetside

Saturday’s Top Clip: A better duet

Posted on Sat, August 27, 2016

Barbra Streisand and “Donald Trump” sing a duet of Anything You Can Do on Jimmy Fallon.

He can build a wall taller than you, better than you.

What do you think? Did The Donald make duets great again?

—MyToba.ca

