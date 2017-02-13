Saturday Night Live Ratings Hit Six Year High

WINNIPEG, MB. — Saturday Night Live is quickly becoming must-see TV again.

The late-night sketch comedy show’s ratings have hit a six-year high.

Alec Baldwin’s 17th time hosting, with musical guest Ed Sheeran, scored 7.2 from Nielsen Media Research.

Ratings in key demographics are also up between 50 and 60 per cent year-over-year.

Viewers have been tuning in to catch Baldwin’s impression of United States president Donald Trump.

Melissa McCarthy and series regular Kate McKinnon are also gaining popularity as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, respectively.

Rosie O’Donnell, arguably one of Trump’s worst enemies, has also expressed interested in playing chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Currently, a grim reaper character plays the part.

SNL will return with a new episode on March 4th with guest host Octavia Spencer.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – SNL