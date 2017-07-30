Saskatchewan SWAT Swept By Manitoba Blizzard

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Blizzard and Saskatchewan SWAT met in Game 3 of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League East Regional Playoff on Saturday afternoon and the Blizzard got the series sweep with a 13-11 victory and in the process, advanced to their third straight RMLL Final Four next weekend.

Kieran Mulvaney opened the scoring 2:46 into the game, but Saskatchewan struck twice to take the lead on goals from Matt Murphy and Ethan Kennedy. Blaze Bezecki evened the score at 2 almost six minutes into the period. Then the home side struck for two more goals, as Matthew Wist and Arliss McCloy made it a 4-2 Saskatchewan lead at the 10:23 mark. Just 32 seconds after the McCloy goal, Andy Szun pulled the Blizzard to within a goal. Szun would tie the score at 16:39 with Colin Poitras picking up the assist. It was 4-4 after one period.

Kelson Borisenko notched a pair of goals in a two-minute span to give Manitoba a 6-4 lead, but the SWAT struck back as Jayden Fraser and Chris Lukash squared the game at 6-all at the 7:16 mark of the period. Troy Gutowski put Manitoba back in front, but 48 seconds after that, Lukash tied the game again at 7. Jared Courchene and Matt Cromie traded goals, with Cromie’s coming with just seven seconds remaining to send the teams to the locker room tied at 8-all after 40 minutes.

The back and forth continued into the third period as Borisenko & Kennedy scored for their respective sides to make it 9-9. But the Blizzard would pull away thanks to two more Andy Szun goals a little over two minutes apart to put the Blizzard in front 11-9. Matt Murphy drew the SWAT to within a goal with 8:26 remaining. Goals from Szun and Mulvaney gave Manitoba a 3-goal lead with 69 seconds remaining. McCloy would get Saskatchewan’s 11th goal with only 40 seconds left.

The RMLL Final Four begins Friday in Edmonton.

-MyToba News