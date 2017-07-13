Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Saskatchewan Man Stomps On Brandon Man’s Head

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 13th at 7:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Saskatchewan man is facing charges for stomping on a Brandon man’s head.

It happened back on June 24th at a home in the 700-block of Rosser Avenue.

The suspect was allegedly trying to pick a fight with the victim, so he left the residence but was followed.

Brandon police say the suspect lunged at the victim and punched him several times in the head and face until he was knocked out.

The victim fell to the ground and the accused continued assaulting him, even jumping on his skull.

Brandon police located and arrested the 27-year-old White Bear, Saskatchewan man Wednesday.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault and released on a promise to appear in court in August.

The victim was treated in hospital for severe head and face injuries.

He has since been released but continues medical treatment.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Grandview’s Kyle Shingoose Behind Bars
Wanted In Grandview, Manitoba
Man Stabbed By Friends At Brandon House Party
Man Shot at Winnipeg House Party Friday Morning

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.