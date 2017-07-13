Saskatchewan Man Stomps On Brandon Man’s Head

BRANDON, MB. — A Saskatchewan man is facing charges for stomping on a Brandon man’s head.

It happened back on June 24th at a home in the 700-block of Rosser Avenue.

The suspect was allegedly trying to pick a fight with the victim, so he left the residence but was followed.

Brandon police say the suspect lunged at the victim and punched him several times in the head and face until he was knocked out.

The victim fell to the ground and the accused continued assaulting him, even jumping on his skull.

Brandon police located and arrested the 27-year-old White Bear, Saskatchewan man Wednesday.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault and released on a promise to appear in court in August.

The victim was treated in hospital for severe head and face injuries.

He has since been released but continues medical treatment.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File