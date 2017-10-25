Sanford Man Dies After Rollover, Ejection

Andrew McCrea
Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 25th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 44-year-old Sanford man has died after he was ejected from his vehicle.

It happened around 7:35am Wednesday on Municipal Road 44 north of MacDonald Road.

That’s about five kilometres to the southwest of La Salle, Manitoba in the RM of MacDonald.

Investigators say the victim was driving westbound on Municipal Road 44 when he lost control.

The pickup truck rolled and the driver was ejected.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed have not yet been ruled out.

The victim has been identified as Sanford Sabres women’s hockey head coach Kelly Kabernick.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide any updates as we learn more.

