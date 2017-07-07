Salter And Selkirk Purse Snatcher Caught Quickly
WINNIPEG, MB. — A suspected purse snatcher was grabbed by Winnipeg police almost immediately.
It happened around 7:45am Thursday morning at Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.
The 45-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when an unknown man snatched the purse off her shoulder.
A witness called Winnipeg police and the suspect fled.
Officers caught him nearby and arrested a 29-year-old man.
Baptiste Wayne Nabess, of Winnipeg, has been charged with Robbery.
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
