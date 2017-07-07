banner20

Salter And Selkirk Purse Snatcher Caught Quickly

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A suspected purse snatcher was grabbed by Winnipeg police almost immediately.

It happened around 7:45am Thursday morning at Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.

The 45-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when an unknown man snatched the purse off her shoulder.

A witness called Winnipeg police and the suspect fled.

Officers caught him nearby and arrested a 29-year-old man.

Baptiste Wayne Nabess, of Winnipeg, has been charged with Robbery.

He remains behind bars.

