RWB’S Barre After Hours Returns

WINNIPEG, MB. – At 9 PM on September 9, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet building at 380 Graham Ave. will open its doors for the third-annual Barre After Hours. This 18+ event invites the public to an unforgettable night filled with non-stop entertainment and a chance to mingle with RWB Company dancers in support of the RWB.

Company dancers don’t just attend Barre After Hours, they plan it too.

“This event is a great way for our community to meet RWB dancers. We do what we do on stage for them and I think it’s really important to get a chance to meet face-to-face,” says Sarah Davey, RWB Company dancer and Barre After Hours Co-chair. “Barre After Hours allows our performances to become that much more special because of the connections made with our audience.”

This year’s Barre After Hours features a “Crashing The Royals” theme alongside live performances by Skene Music, the notable Ron Paley, and the up-and-coming Moroccan-born singer/songwriter: Faouzia.

“When I perform, I feel as though I am telling a story. To have people listen and relate to my words is the most rewarding feeling because I know that I can help others this way,” says Faouzia. “If I make just one person smile, or feel as though they are not alone – I have done my job well.”

Tickets are just $40 and are available online at www.rwb.org, in person through the RWB Customer Service Office at 380 Graham Avenue or by calling 204-956-2792.

“Barre After Hours is an event where the community is invited to mix and mingle with the dancers of the RWB at the RWB building,” says Stephan Possin, RWB Company dancer and Barre After Hours Co-chair. “Attendees can expect to enjoy specially crafted cocktails, finger foods and desserts, live music, live dancing, live art, and much more!”

