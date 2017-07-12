RWB’S Ballet In The Park Returns

WINNIPEG, MB. – A tradition since the early 1970’s, The Royal Winnipeg Ballet returns with Ballet in the Park this month at Assiniboine Park.

Ballet In The Park will run from July 26 – 28 and is a free family event. The three outdoor performances will be on the Lyric Theatre stage at 7:30 pm nightly.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company dancers will perform Lila York’s Celts, a crowd-pleaser from their 2016/17 season. The RWB School Professional Division students will dance a pas de trois of The Fairy Doll, while the Recreational Division students will be treating the audience to a Grease medley.

“There is no cost to attend Ballet In The Park, which makes it a wonderful and accessible outing for families,” states Arlene Minkhorst, RWB School Director. “I personally enjoy seeing the youngest audience members who simply cannot help themselves but join in and dance in the beautiful park space. For many people, the opportunity to watch the dancers warm up before the show is as interesting as watching them actually perform.”

Aside from the performances, Ballet In The Park offers a pointe shoe toss, colouring, face painting, and a contest to win a pair of tickets to Twyla Tharp’s The Princess and The Goblin.

“Ballet In The Park is a must-see summer tradition, showcasing the amazing talent of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet,” says Peter Hak, CEO, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries. “We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of an event that not only supports the arts but brings the ballet to the community each year, making it accessible to all.”

Ballet In The Park has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada and the Manitoba Arts Council. The RWB also gratefully acknowledges the 2017 Ballet in the Park Presenting Sponsor: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied by RWB