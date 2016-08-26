Russell RCMP looking for goalie-clad beer bandit

RUSSELL — RCMP are searching for a couple of beer store bandits.

A vendor was broken into back on August 15th at 3:38am.

Video surveillance caught two men stealing cases of beer.

The first suspect covered his face and was wearing mitts or gloves with a large coat and ball cap.

The other was dressed as a goalie, except for his #17 jersey.

Police say he may have been a defenseman or forward wearing the mask as a disguise.

That’s because 17 is a non-traditional number for goalies.

He was also carrying a goalie stick.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was wearing blocker/trapper pads.

Anyone who knows this hockey player or has more information is asked to call Russell RCMP.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca