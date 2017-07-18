banner20

Russell Man Dies In Rollover Northeast Of Rossburn

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 18th at 6:11pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

RM of ROSSBURN, MB – A 36-year-old man from Russell is dead after a rollover half a km east of Provincial Road 264, northeast of Rossburn, Manitoba.

It happened around 12:40 pm on July 17.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on a gravel road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

There were four men in the truck. The front seat passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger suffered minor injures, and the driver and remaining passenger were unhurt.

Police do not think alcohol was a factor. The deceased man was not wearing a seatbelt, and police say it is unclear if the other occupants of the vehicle had their seatbelts on.

The investigation is ongoing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
New Seniors’ Housing Opens In Russell, Manitoba
Manitoba Government Funding Brandon Keystone Centre Upgrades
Manitoba Housing Selling 21-Storey Building
RCMP Lay Murder Charges After Investigating Human Remains

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.