Russell Man Dies In Rollover Northeast Of Rossburn

RM of ROSSBURN, MB – A 36-year-old man from Russell is dead after a rollover half a km east of Provincial Road 264, northeast of Rossburn, Manitoba.

It happened around 12:40 pm on July 17.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was travelling eastbound on a gravel road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled.

There were four men in the truck. The front seat passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger suffered minor injures, and the driver and remaining passenger were unhurt.

Police do not think alcohol was a factor. The deceased man was not wearing a seatbelt, and police say it is unclear if the other occupants of the vehicle had their seatbelts on.

The investigation is ongoing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News