WINNIPEG, MB – Rumors have been swirling that Russ Wyatt might try for Winnipeg’s top job. Well, the Transcona councillor has answered the question.

He says right now, he’s not considering a run for mayor. Wyatt says he enjoys serving on council.

However, Wyatt adds that things do change and there’s always a possibility something may happen in the future causing him to revisit the idea.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File