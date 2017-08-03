Rumbling The Road is August 19

WINNIPEG, MB. – The 5th Annual Rumbling the Road motorcycle rally will be roaring into Morden on Saturday, August 19th to cool their jets and have a bite to eat. The event, in support of the Manitoba Chapter of Muscular Dystrophy Canada, will provide funds and programming to local individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders.

Riders will begin the ride at either the Tim Horton’s Parking lot, 141 Hwy 12 North in Steinbach or at Winnipeg Harley Davidson located at 1377 Niakwa Rd E Harley Davidson in Winnipeg and make their way south to the BBQ at Gaslight Harley-Davidson Sales, 999 Thornhill Street Morden. The BBQ is hosted by Morden Fire Fighters and will start at Noon.

The 2017 ride is in memory of Joshua “Squirt” Desender, a young man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, who we lost in February of this year. Josh’s parents Naomi “Jinx” and Darren “D-Man” say: “The freedom that riders experience on the road is what we want for all people impacted by Muscular Dystrophy to experience. Joshua always loved this event and would have been humbled and honored to have the ride in his memory. The support of the Muscular Dystrophy community means so much to our families and all the families living with neuromuscular disorders.”

Riders can register online https://muscle.akaraisin.com/Common/Event/Home.aspx?seid=14367&mid=8 or in person at either the Steinbach or Winnipeg start points at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 19th. Registration is $20/rider, $10/passenger and includes the BBQ. Register on line in advance and be automatically entered to win one of 2 custom leather jackets.

Cheryl Rondeau, Ride Director and Manitoba Chapter President encourages everyone to come out and support the event – even if you don’t ride a motorcycle “all vehicles are welcome, we want to make this one the best one yet, in memory of our friend Josh – Squirt this ride is for you”.

MyToba News

Photo – supplied