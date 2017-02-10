RRC Students Compete In Great Northern Tobogganing Race

WINNIPEG, MB — Engineering students at Red River College will be competing in the Great Northern Concrete Tobogganing Race.

The largest student run engineering competition in Canada, it’s set for Saturday at Adrenaline Adventures from 9:00am until noon.

The Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race (GNCTR) dates back to 1975.

It’s an adaptation of the American Concrete Canoe Race which brings together over 450+ engineering students from universities and technical institutions across Canada.

These students will be given the opportunity to apply and develop their skills in design, technical writing, networking, and management.

Competitors will be asked to design and build a toboggan which can safely carry five passengers.

All toboggans must consist of an entirely concrete running surface, a structural frame, a breaking system, and a functional steering system all while weighing less than 350lbs.

Teams will be judged on a number on categories including concrete mix design, frame design, steering, breaking, a technical report, race day speed, and school spirit.

Teams will not be allowed to compete if their toboggans do not meet the safety and technical guidelines.

