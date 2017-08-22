banner20

RRC Expands Beekeeping Project

WINNIPEG, MB. — Red River College is increasing its honey production by adding more hives at its Notre Dame Campus.

RRC will formally sample honey from the new hives at a news conference on Wednesday.

The move follows the success of last year’s urban beekeeping project with Beeproject Apiaries.

These new hives are complementing the hard working honeybees down at the RRC Paterson GlobalFoods Institute in the Exchange District, where they have been busily producing RRC’s signature Bijou Honey all summer.

The first jars of the College’s newest honey at the Notre Dame Campus will be extracted in front of reporters Wednesday.

—MyToba News

