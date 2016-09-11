Royal Winnipeg Ballet offers free dance classes

As part of the Culture Days celebration, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) will offer free dance workshops on Sunday, October 2nd from noon until 3 p.m.

Participants of all levels and ages are welcome to participate in the classes, which will take place in the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Building. All students will learn a piece of choreography to be performed at the end of the afternoon. There will be three different classes available to accommodate beginner, intermediate and advanced dancers.

“I always get excited when we have the opportunity to share our art form and our passion in any possible way,” said Jaime Vargas, RWB Ballet Master and Community Outreach Coordinator. “That’s what makes Dance Downtown such a great event–it allows us to open our doors and connect with the community, at close range, in an environment where everyone is welcome to participate and experience why we love dance so much.”

DANCE DOWNTOWN’S MANITOBA DANCE DAY SCHEDULE

12:00 – 12:30 p.m . Registration 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Dance class 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Break 3:00 p.m. Performance

– ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET