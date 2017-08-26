Rosario, Romanski Bring Home the Bacon

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Goldeyes reliever Victor Capellan got credit for the win at Shaw Park on Friday night, but it was starter Charle Rosario who put the Fish in position to win.

Rosario pitched 7.2 innings on Friday, allowing two runs, one earned, on five scattered hits as he set the Goldeyes up for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries.

While Rosario was the star, the game was still tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth when leadoff man Casey Turgeon walked, went to second on a passed ball, went to third on a wild pitch and scored the eventual winning run on a bloop single to centre by Josh Romanski.

It was Manitoba Pork’s Annual Bacon Night at Shaw Park and in the end it was Romanski who brought home the bacon.

After Turgeon scored, Reggie Abercrombie was then safe on an error, sending Romanski to third. Romanski scored on a single by Shawn Pleffner and Abercrombie scored on a single by David Bergin and that’s all Capellan needed to get the win.

It was an important win for the Goldeyes. Fargo was in the process if hammering St. Paul so as the The Goldeyes improved to 55-36, they also remained four games ahead of the RedHawks in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division – with nine games to play in the season. Third-place St. Paul is now eight games back of Winnipeg and all but out of the race.

“We put ourselves in harm’s way again with bad defense and they (Sioux Falls) were able to tie it up,” said Rick Forney who was happy with the win but concerned about his team’s defensive play. “But we got a great at bat by Casey (Turgeon) in the bottom of the eighth and then got some clutch hitting, but for me we have to tidy up that defense. Charle pitched great today and should have had the win, but we made a defensive mistake and put ourselves in harm’s way. We have to be better than that.”

Capellan (4-4, 1.34 ERA) earned the win for Winnipeg, going 1.1 innings and allowing no runs on no hits. He did, however, make the throwing error that allowed Sioux Falls to tie the game in the top of the eighth.

The Goldeyes outhit the Canaries 7-5. Romanski (.333) went two-for-four with a run scored and two driven in while Pleffner (.332) went two-for-four with an RBI. Abercrombie and Bergin (.324) drove in the other Winnipeg runs. Romanski leads the American Association in batting while Pleffner is second and Bergin is seventh.

The Goldeyes and Canaries will play Game 2 of this three-game weekend series on Saturday night at Shaw Park at 6:05 p.m. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal