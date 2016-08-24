Rooftopping is a real thing?

By now you have heard of Instagram. A platform where family and friends stay connected by sharing photos and quick videos, capturing moments in one person’s life. It’s also a place where musicians, actors, and the likes promote themselves and reach their fans.

Since more and more people becoming engaged on Instagram, Insta-celeberties is a real thing and so is “rooftopping”.

What is rooftopping? One young woman is making her name known for these frightening photos and videos she posts regularly, known as “rooftopping”.

Angela Nikolau along with her photographer, Ivan Kuznetsov, who uses the name Ivan Beerkus on Instagram have a growing number of fans following them on Instagram. Just look at some of her pictures and you’ll know why.

Her feed is filled with “daredevil” style photo’s and videos of her taking selfies, practicing yoga, or simply chilling on very, very tall buildings. All of which appear to be without the use of a safety harness or any protection what so ever.

Interesting to look at but please don’t try this at home!

-Kevin Klein, MyToba.ca

Photo Credit – Instagram – angela_nikolau