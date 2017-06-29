Romanski’s Single Wins it for Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Maybe this will give the Winnipeg Goldeyes the boost they need.

On Wednesday night in front of 4,323 at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes got a solid start from Zach Nuding; tremendous relief work from Mitchell Lambson, Victor Capellan and closer Ryan Chaffee, a three-hit night from David Bergin and Alixon Suarez and a clutch hit from Josh Romanski in the seventh as the Goldeyes beat the visiting Gary Southshore RailCats 6-4.

With the win, the Goldeyes have put a halt to a five-game losing streak and evened their 2017 record to 19-19. They are now 2-8 in their last 10 but still tied for second place in the American Association’s North Division, six games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Goldeyes starter Nuding (5-2, 2.95 ERA) gave up all four runs on eight scattered hits over five complete innings. Lambson (3-2, 3.47 ERA) pitched the next two innings of hitless relief and earned the win. Then Capellan pitched a shutout eighth and Chaffee came in to close it down with a scoreless ninth as he earned his 11th save of the season.

Gary reliever Alex Weingarten (1-2, 4.26 ERA) gave up the Goldeyes two runs in the seventh and suffered the loss.

The Goldeyes had 12 hits on Wednesday and Bergin was the star. He went three-for-four with a run scored and an RBI while catcher Alixon Suarez went three-four-four with a run scored. Newcomer Jordan Ebert went two-four-four with a run scored and an RBI while Josh Romanski, Reggie Abercrombie and Wes Darvill all had a hit and an RBI.

The Goldeyes big inning was the seventh. With the score tied 4-4, Ebert led off with a double and Andrew Sohn was hit by a pitch. David Rohm sacrificed Sohn to second and Evert to third and then Romanski drove in the winning run with a single to right that scored Ebert and sent Sohn to third. The next batter, Abercrombie, hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Sohn and the Fish had, what turned out to be, an insurmountable 6-4 lead.

The Goldeyes and RailCats go at it again at Shaw Park on Thursday night at 7:05. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by courtesy American Association