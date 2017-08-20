Romanski Gets It Started As Goldeyes Rout RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB. — As has happened so many times this season, a huge Winnipeg Goldeyes rally started with Josh Romanski.

Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, the Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were locked on another one-run game through seven innings. The Fish were hanging on to a 3-2 lead, but this was still anybody’s game.

Then Romanski led off the eighth with a double, the Goldeyes scored four times and the rout was on. In the end, Winnipeg whipped Fargo 8-2 and took a 4.5-game lead over the RedHawks in the American Association’s North Division — with only 15 games to play.

After Romanski doubled to open the eighth, Reggie Abercrombie walked and Shawn Pleffner singled to drive home Romanski from second. David Berigin then doubled home Pleffner as Abercrombie went to third. Then, two batters later, Mason Katz singled home both Abercrombie and Pleffner and suddenly the Goldeyes has blown the game wide open. The Goldeyes added a run in the ninth thanks to a David Rohm leadoff triple and an error, but the damage had already been done.

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 51-34 and opened up a 4.5-game lead over Fargo. Winnipeg has won seven of its last 10 and now leads third-place St. Paul by eight full games. The RedHawks fell to 45-37 as the Fish put a halt to a two-game losing streak. The Goldeyes also guaranteed themselves a 21st winning season in the franchise’s 24-season history.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (9-4, 4.77 ERA) picked up the win, allowing only two runs (one earned) on eight scattered hits over 6.2 innings of work. He walked one and struck out three. Evan Rutckyj, Victor Capellan and Ryan Chafee combined to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Fargo starter Tyler Stirewalt (0-1, 5.06 ERA) was tagged with the loss. He allowed three earned runs on six hits in 5.1 innings.

The Goldeyes outhit the RedHawks 12-10 as Abercrombie (.281) went three-for-three with two runs scored and one driven in. Romanski (.334) went two-for-four with three runs scored and one driven in, Bergin (.322) went two-for-four with a run scored and three RBI and Katz (.236) went one-for-four with two RBI. Andrew Sohn (.324), Rohm (.284), Pleffner (.332) and newcomer Casey Turgeon (.286) each had a hit. Pleffner scored a run and dove one in. Romanski is now the second leading hitter in the league while Pleffner is third.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play Game 3 of this series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Charle Rosario (9-5, 3.33 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Tyler Herron (7-3, 3.36 ERA) will take the ball for Fargo. The final game of the series will be played Monday night in Fargo. Both games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal