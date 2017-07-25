Rohan Singh Makes A Big Move In The Jockey Race

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a big weekend for Rohan Singh and now the three-time jockey champion is making a move in the Assiniboia Downs’ jockey standings.

On Friday night, the 52-year-old Singh won three races. He won Race 3 on Hey Hey Run Away for owner-trainer Ardell Sayler and then won Race 4 on Menhal’s Lady for owner-trainer Elton Dickey. Finally, he made it three in a row with a win in Race 5 aboard Painted Honey for owner Lori Mann and trainer Elton Dickey.

With three wins for Singh and one win for Kayla Pizarro this weekend, the jockey standings tightened. Leader Adolfo Morales didn’t win a race, but still has a comfortable lead with 29 wins in 85 starts and $282,751 in earnings. However, it’s one win closer after Pizarro and Singh both moved up to 23 victories. Pizarro has 23 wins and $200,809 in earnings in 121 starts while Singh, who was born in Guyana and lives in Houston during the winter, picked up his 23rd win on 104 starts and has $179,915 in winnings. Defending champion Christopher Husbands is next with 19 wins in 134 starts and $202,087 in earnings.

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Jerry Pruitt won his third race of the meet in the first race on Saturday night, riding Madd Edition to victory for Lise Pruitt. Pruitt is the oldest jockey riding professionally in Canada and he now has three wins, seven seconds and three thirds in 32 starts this year. It’s an amazing story.

As well, Prayven Badrie (15 wins on the season) and Antonio Whitehall (15 wins) won twice this weekend as they moved up in the standings and are now starting to nip at the heels of Husbands and Tyrone Nelson (18) in the race for fourth.

On the trainers’ side, with three wins this weekend, Dickey opened up some space between himself and No. 2 Don Schnell. Dickey now has 24 wins and $177,5-3 in earnings while Schnell has 20 wins and $212,653 in winnings. Defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. is third, tied with Shelley Brown. Both have 18 wins.

This week, the jockey and trainer battles continue on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. First post on all three nights is 7:30. Just a reminder, this will be the last night of live racing on Wednesday until August 16. The Manitoba Derby will be run on Monday, August 7 and there will not be live racing on Wednesday Aug. 2 or Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs