‘Rogue Pig’ Causes Delays In Altona, Manitoba

ALTONA, MB — This little piggy was seen running all the way home in Altona.

The police service there says they were busy directing traffic around 12:50pm Tuesday “due to a rogue pig.”

Drivers experienced traffic delays in both directions on Centre Avenue.

Officers managed to direct the pig to the outskirts of town where a short time later the owner turned up with a trailer.

Police helped him corral the animal onto the vehicle.

The pig did not suffer any injuries.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Altona Police Service