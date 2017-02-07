‘Rogue Pig’ Causes Delays In Altona, Manitoba
ALTONA, MB — This little piggy was seen running all the way home in Altona.
The police service there says they were busy directing traffic around 12:50pm Tuesday “due to a rogue pig.”
Drivers experienced traffic delays in both directions on Centre Avenue.
Officers managed to direct the pig to the outskirts of town where a short time later the owner turned up with a trailer.
Police helped him corral the animal onto the vehicle.
The pig did not suffer any injuries.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo courtesy Altona Police Service