Tom Petty In Critical Condition

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 2nd at 2:36pm International, Featured, NEWS

MALIBU, CA. — Rocker Tom Petty, 66, is clinging to life as of 5:00pm central time.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the singer’s death Monday afternoon but now says that information was inaccurate.

Petty was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being found in ‘full cardiac arrest.’

TMZ reports Petty has a do not resuscitate order and is not expected to live through the day.

The rockstar was discovered in his Malibu home. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Petty had no brain activity upon arrival at hospital and family made the decision to take him off life support.

EMS workers were able to get a pulse, but it is not known how long he had been unconscious.

Petty shot to super-stardom in 1978 with his eponymous band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

They released hit after hit including Breakdown, Yer so Bad, and I Won’t Back Down.

Petty concluded a huge tour just one week ago. He was three weeks shy of his 67th birthday.

This story is developing and MyToba News will bring all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
