Tom Petty In Critical Condition

MALIBU, CA. — Rocker Tom Petty, 66, is clinging to life as of 5:00pm central time.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the singer’s death Monday afternoon but now says that information was inaccurate.

Petty was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being found in ‘full cardiac arrest.’

TMZ reports Petty has a do not resuscitate order and is not expected to live through the day.

Tom Petty, Hall of Famer whose work spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 66 https://t.co/RQgYZ9ccwZ pic.twitter.com/OFzO2xygn4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

The rockstar was discovered in his Malibu home. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Petty had no brain activity upon arrival at hospital and family made the decision to take him off life support.

EMS workers were able to get a pulse, but it is not known how long he had been unconscious.

Petty shot to super-stardom in 1978 with his eponymous band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

They released hit after hit including Breakdown, Yer so Bad, and I Won’t Back Down.

Petty concluded a huge tour just one week ago. He was three weeks shy of his 67th birthday.

