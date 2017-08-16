Roblin RCMP Warn Against Scam

ROBLIN, MB – Roblin RCMP are warning the public about a driveway sealing scam.

According to authorities, they received complaints about an individual going door-to-door offering a “driveway sealing product.”

The man claims to have a driveway paving business in Winnipeg, and tries to sell a product to help seal the driveway of potential customers.

Some Roblin residents paid for the product. Once the man had the money, he applied the “sealant.”

However, it turns out that the product doesn’t seal driveways. It appears to be paint, or another substance that quickly washes away.

“We know that some people have lost money because of this scam and want to remind everyone to never hand over money to any individual without doing some due diligence” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “Getting a quote in writing is essential, paying only a portion of the invoice before the work is completed, viewing their previous work, doing some checking on-line and getting and calling references are all things people can do to protect themselves.”

Anyone who may have been impacted by the scam is asked to contact Roblin RCMP at 204-937-8054.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News