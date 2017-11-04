Would-Be Robber On Loose After Firing Shotgun In Brandon Store

BRANDON, MB – A would-be robber is on the loose after an incident in downtown Brandon.

According to police, a man walked into a downtown Brandon store armed with what appeared to be a shotgun around 9:40 pm Friday.

The business owner says the man made no demands for money or merchandise, shot a hole into the wall, and then fled.

Police cordoned off the area and conducted a search for the suspect, but the suspect is still at large. The investigation continues.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News