Rob MacLennan Handicaps The Derby

WINNIPEG, MB. — The 69th running of the $75,000 Manitoba Derby goes to post on Monday afternoon and Rob MacLennan has the inside view on the entrants to bet and the thoroughbreds to avoid.

This year’s Derby boasts a remarkable field of eight solid horses led by Canterbury invader Diamond Maze, a dark bay colt owned by the Lothenbach Stables, trained by Joel Berndt and ridden by Canterbury star Quincy Hamilton.

Diamond Maze will go off at 5-2 while owner Henry Witt’s Witt’sdollarnight is 3-1 on the morning line and Escape Clause is 7-2.

Escape Clause is the story of this year’s race. Fillies don’t fare very well against the boys here in Manitoba. In total, seven fillies have won the Derby (out of 68) and six of those winners came home in the 1930s.

The last filly to win the race was Fanfreluche in 1970. Fanfreluche was an amazing Canadian-bred filly out of Northern Dancer who was named after a character on a CBC kids TV show that ran from 1968-71. She won the Princess Elizabeth Stakes as a two-year-old in 1969 and then won the Manitoba Derby, the Alabama Stakes, the Benson & Hedges Invitational Handicap and the Quebec Derby in 1970. Owned by the legendary Jean-Louis Levesque she was the U.S. Filly of the Year and the Canadian Horse of the Year in 1970 and went on to have a wonderful life as a broodmare. In fact, she was Canadian Broodmare of the Year in 1978. Fanfreluche was inducted inti the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 1981.

With a win on Monday, Barry Arnason and Don Schnell’s Escape Clause might one day reach the same heights. She’s already won five Stakes races at the Downs this year and while she is not the favorite has as good a chance as any of the eight entrants in this year’s race.

Monday will be an amazing day of racing at the Downs and will open with the $25,000 Manitoba Oaks (Race 1 at 1:30 p.m.), a one-mile race for three-year-old fillies that Escape Clause might have won for fun. As it is, Escape Clause will try the Derby while top trainer Jerry Gourneau will have three of the five fillies in the race – No. 1 Witt’s Town (Quincy Hamilton) at 9-5, No. 2 Colonial Kendra (Kayla Pizarro) at 5-2 and No. 4 Witt Seven (Chavion Chow) at 4-1.

A very interesting filly in this race is Tadaa, ridden by Rohan Singh and trained by the legendary Gary Danelson. She was the only filly who would take on Escape Clause in the R.C. Anderson Stakes three weeks ago. Danelson’s goal is to win 1,200 races by his 80th birthday on Aug. 20. He has 1,198 under his belt with a win this past Friday night.

It’s going to be a fun Monday at the Downs. Here are the post positions for Monday’s $75,000 Manitoba Derby:

Plentiful (Tyrone Nelson/Murray Duncan) 6-1 Coors Lute (Rohan Singh/Robertino Diodoro) 12-1 Stoneheart Ridge (Prayven Badrie/Steven Gaskin) 30-1 Witt’sdollarnight (Karla Pizarro/Jerry Gourneau) 3-1 Tizfun (Robertino Diodoro/Scott Stevens) 7-1 Escape Clause (Adolfo Morales/Don Schnell) 7-2 Shaded (Chavion Chow/Jerry Gourneau) 9-1 Diamond Maze (Quincy Hamilton/Joel Berndt) 5-2

Once again, we’ve asked Assiniboia Downs Paddock Host and MyToba’s official handicapper, Rob MacLennan to give us a rundown and handicap the field.

“The 2017 Manitoba Derby brings together a varied field of both local and invading talent.

“The favorite on the morning line is Diamondmaze a legitimately fast invader from Canterbury Park. The sentimental favorite is the Manitoba- bred filly Escape Clause who looks to shock the world and continue her tour de force. Sporting a five-race win streak where she, in many ways, has yet to be tested. That makes her a total unknown in Monday’s big race.

“The race doesn’t just stop with those two as Jerry Gourneau has a talented pair entered including the Harry Jeffrey Stakes winner Witt’sdollarnight. Last year’s winning trainer Robertino Diodoro is back with two entrants including the highly regarded maiden Tizfun.

“Rounding out the field are local hopefuls Plentiful and Stonehart Ridge. In my mind this race will go out very quickly and the filly will be right there with the pace.

“This will set it up for Tizfun who despite being a maiden has run some credible races including a big second at Oaklawn Park behind a horse who has turned into a stakes winner named Hot Shot Kid. Tizfun looks like he will handle the distance and run from just off the pace and that will set it up well for him.

“Underneath, I’m using Witt’sdollarnight and Shaded who both should give good accountings of themselves. Shaded is a very interesting horse to use in exotic wagers as he should keep running to get a piece of things on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a competitive race and with so many young improving horses we will see who shines the brightest.”

So MacLennan likes a Triactor of 5-4-7. We personally like Escape Clause, Witt’sdollarnight and Diamondmaze (a 6-4-8 Triactor), but we must admit, we don’t have the same insight as Mr. MacLennan.

Monday’s big race is one-and-one-eighth of a mile with a purse of $75,000 guaranteed. Fillies will carry 121 pounds while colts and geldings will carry 122. First post on Monday afternoon is 1:30 p.m.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Files – Rob MacLennan

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports