Ringo Starr Talks Reggae and His New Album

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Looking as good as he did in the 60’s, Ex-beatle Ringo Starr expresses his passion for reggae and gives advice to aspiring young artists while promoting his new album ‘Give More Love’. The new album includes a song with former band mate Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

