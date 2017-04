WINNIPEG, MB. — Rick Springfield will be rocking his way in to Winnipeg.

He’s set to play the Burton Cummings Theatre on August 30th.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, April 21st.

They are available at Ticketmaster.

Springfield has sold over 25-million records and charted 17 Top 40 hits including Jessie’s Girl, Don’t Talk to Strangers, and I’ve Done Everything for You.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File