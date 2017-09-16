Ri Wang Chinese Brand Sausage Recalled Due To Undeclared Milk

WINNIPEG, MB – Canda Six Fortune Enterprise Co. Ltd. is recalling their Ri Wang Food brand Chinese Brand sausages due to undeclared milk.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC
Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Mini Bite size Sausage 255 g All codes where milk is not declared 8 15655 01060 7
Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Mini Bite Sausage 2.27 kg All codes where milk is not declared 8 15655 01089 8
Ri Wang Food Chinese Brand Big Sausage 255 g All codes where milk is not declared 8 15655 01088 1

The recall was initiated after an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

If you have the recalled products in your home, the CFIA recommends that they be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product.

