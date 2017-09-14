Residents Die at Florida Nursing Home After Power Loss

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – At least eight people who lived in a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, have died after the facility lost power during Hurricane Irma.

According to a CNN story; “The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills has had a list of safety violations and citations, including two for not following generator regulations in 2014 and 2016. In both instances, the nursing home corrected these deficiencies.”

Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News