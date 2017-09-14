banner20

Residents Die at Florida Nursing Home After Power Loss

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 14th at 9:30am International, Featured

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – At least eight people who lived in a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, have died after the facility lost power during Hurricane Irma.

According to a CNN story; “The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills has had a list of safety violations and citations, including two for not following generator regulations in 2014 and 2016. In both instances, the nursing home corrected these deficiencies.”

Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
