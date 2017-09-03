banner20

Report: North Korea Tests Nuclear Weapon

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – North Korea has reportedly tested their sixth nuclear weapon.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea, consistent with recordings that coincided with previous nuclear tests.

North Korea state TV claimed it was a nuclear test, which has been confirmed by Japan and South Korea.

The reclusive communist state claims to have developed a Hydrogen bomb, and the 6.3 magnitude recording – bigger than any previous blast recording in North Korea – gives credence to that claim.

North Korea also claims they can put a hydrogen bomb into an ICBM. If true, this would escalate the threat to the world from North Korea’s nuclear program.

