Removal of Tuition Tax Rebate Impacts Manitoba’s Competitive Edge

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba’s international education industry brings over $220 million to the economy annually but with the removal in the Tuition Tax Rebate Manitoba will become less attractive for international students. The rebate was a vital part of Manitoba’s competitive edge when recruiting international students to come study here and a key to keeping them in the province after graduation.

Manitoba’s chief competitors in international education are BC with 31.4% of the national total and Ontario at almost 43% of international student enrolments in Canada. While neither of those two provinces offer a tuition tax rebate, Manitoba’s rebate provided a strong incentive to study, stay and work in this province. We have lost a strong selling feature that helped attract over 9000 international post secondary students to the province last year alone. Losing the tuition tax rebate means we have lost a key advantage to grow the industry.

In addition to eliminating the tuition fee income tax rebate, the province cut the international education budget by over 21%. International students don’t magically appear in our province. They are recruited by our schools through sophisticated marketing efforts. International education operates in an intensely competitive global environment where government involvement is vital to a region’s recruitment success. If Manitoba wants to stop from falling further behind, it must make international education a provincial priority and put it at the top of the trade agenda. Cutting the international education budget sends a clear signal that growing international education is not a provincial priority. In

In Manitoba, there are over 10,000 international students at all levels of education ̶ in public and independent K-12 programs, in English and French language training, and at post-secondary institutions. Currently, Manitoba is not attracting its proportionate share of international students. We host only 1.9% of the total number of international students in Canada ̶ far below our 3.6% proportion of the Canadian population. Furthermore, we are not matching the 8% annual growth in international education in Canada. Removing the tuition fee tax rebate and cutting the international education budget will make it harder for Manitoba to keep pace with the rest of the country.

Manitoba Council for International Education