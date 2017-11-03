banner20

Reminder: Daylight Savings Time Ends This Sunday

Carter Brooks
WINNIPEG, MB. – Daylight Savings Time ends this coming Sunday, November 5th at 2:00 A.M.. Yes, Sunday will be the only 25 hour day of the calendar year – something most Winnipeg residents will rejoice about.

Under The Official Time Act, Daylight Savings Time ends on the first Sunday in November and resumes the second Sunday in March. Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 11th, 2018.

Whether you’re at a social, a friend’s house or just simply wanting to get up early for work or church in the morning, be sure to take the newly adjusted central standard time into consideration Sunday morning.

