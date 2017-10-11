Remembering the Real Winnie Exhibit Extended

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) is holding over the popular Remembering the Real Winnie exhibition on the second floor of The Pavilion. Originally slated to close this November, the show has been so popular among visitors it will remain open through the spring of 2018.

Developed by Ryerson University’s Research Image Centre and Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre, Remembering the Real Winnie celebrates the story of Canadian soldier and veterinarian Harry Colebourn. The exhibit is housed in The Pooh Gallery on the second floor of The Pavilion and is open daily, free of charge to visitors.

“We’re extremely happy with the Winnie exhibit and feel it’s been an excellent addition to The Pavilion galleries,” said Trevor Clearwater, Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at APC. “Winnipeg has such a strong connection to the Winnie the bear tale. This exhibit is charming and informative all at once, and people have been responding to it very positively.”

The exhibition presents a Canadian story from World War I of Lieutenant Harry Colebourn’s adoption, transportation, and donation to the London Zoo of a Canadian female black bear that would later inspire a literary icon – A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh. It derives from objects in Colebourn’s personal collection, many of which were with him during the war.

The Pavilion, which has seen a 30% increase in traffic over the last year, is also home to the largest collection of three renowned Manitoba artists – Ivan Eyre, Walter J. Philips, and Clarence Tillenius. The galleries are open daily 9 am to 5 pm until Monday, October 9 and then 9 am to 4 pm starting Tuesday, October 10.

Remembering the Real Winnie is made possible through the generous support of The Asper Foundation, Canadian Western Bank, Bryce and Nicki Douglas, Susan Glass and Arni Thorsteinson, Shelter Canadian Properties Limited, Brian and Ruth Hastings, National Leasing, and Honorary Colonel Fort Garry Horse Bob Williams.

