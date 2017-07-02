Remembering Dean Coulter

WINNIPEG, MB – A rural prairie homestead. A bright June morning. A heart-wrenching discovery. Forty-four-year-old Dean Coulter was found dead in the yard of the home near Reston, Manitoba he shared with his wife Wendy and their two children. Dean had been murdered.

Dean was a family man. His children meant everything to him, and he was close with his parents and siblings. He loved living in the country and had a passion for horses. A rider from an early age, he would spend hours on horseback, and eventually became a horse trainer. All of that ceased to be on June 30, 2008.

“Not a day goes by that we do not think of the son and brother we lost so tragically nine years ago,” said Elizabeth Hayward, Dean’s mother. “We keep asking ourselves why he was murdered. If anyone knows anything, please come forward and help us get justice for Dean.”

The RCMP investigated every avenue, sifted through the evidence and spoke to many people, but Dean’s murderer has not yet been apprehended. Nine years after Dean’s death, the RCMP Historical Case Unit wants to make sure he is not forgotten and is asking the public for assistance.

“Don’t assume we know what you know; call us. Dean’s family deserves answers,” said Cpl. Mike Pleskacz, an investigator in the RCMP HCU. “After all the time spent investigating the file and speaking to his loved ones, it feels like I knew Dean. I very much want to find the person responsible for ending Dean’s life to hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-984-6447.

Photos attached of Dean and the yard of his home, where he was found.

-MyToba News

Photos courtesy RCMP