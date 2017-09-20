Reg Toews Overseeing Paramedic Self-Regulation

WINNIPEG, MB. — Reg Toews will lead the implementation of paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba.

“Mr. Toews has met with a wide range of emergency medical services (EMS) stakeholders and gained a significant amount of knowledge about paramedic self-regulation and potential implementation challenges,” says Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“This unique skill set, as well as his ability to work well with key stakeholders in the system and his strong negotiation skills, makes him the best person available to move this process forward.”

Work will include the development of a transitional council under The Regulated Health Professions Act.

Toews will also work with stakeholders to establish key processes and plans to transition the regulation of paramedics to a permanent council.

“Self-regulation is a complex issue, but one that needs to continue moving forward to support the professional growth of paramedics and to ensure quality care for Manitobans,” says Toews.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with dedicated people from across the province to make self-regulation possible.”

The Regulated Health Professions Amendment Act proposes all regulated health professions be brought under one umbrella piece of legislation.

The act sets out a new way of regulating who does what in the provision of health services, based on the concept of regulating specific health procedures.

These activities, known as ‘reserved acts’, must be performed in the course of providing health care by competent health-care professionals.

The health professional must have the appropriate knowledge, competence and skills necessary to perform the act safely. Recently, the registered nurses profession transitioned under The Regulated Health Professions Act.

Toews’ previous work includes a review of the province’s EMS system, as well as recent stakeholder consultation on paramedic self-regulation.

More information on The Regulated Health Professions Act and the report on paramedic self-regulation is here.

