Refugee Newcomers Help Make a Habitat House

WINNIPEG, MB. – Yesterday, newcomer refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan who were enrolled in Red River College’s (RRC) Pathway Program to Construction Skills gained hands on experience volunteering for the day at a Habitat for Humanity Home as part of their practical training.

This pilot program was designed to develop essential English language skills while training students with practical hands-on experience, with a goal to gain full-time employment working in the construction sector.

The students spent the day assisting Habitat for Humanity with the final stages of landscaping and also build a wooden sidewalk for a home that was recently built for a family on Ross Avenue in Winnipeg.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from Red River College

File photo