Redecorate with Today’s Top Trends

WINNIPEG, MB. – Get some design motivation to achieve your home décor goals by checking out some of the key trends being seen in homes right now.

Colour. Vibrant, rich hues to keep homes warm and lively are in for fall. Tawny port, the colour of your favourite decadent red wine, adds instant sophistication in accessories like throw pillows. Russet gold, grenadine, emerald and neutral grey are other on trend seasonal shades.

Furniture. Stay fresh and current with the mix and match aesthetic that allows you to combine your favourite styles. Repurpose one or two vintage pieces and combine with contemporary pieces that have added features like hidden storage.

Patterns and textures. Scandinavian style and the ever-popular hygge lifestyle are even more appealing as the weather cools down and we transition into winter hibernation mode. Incorporate it in your space with fuzzy blankets, natural materials and comfy pillows in a palette of calming neutrals. For patterns, look for traditional prints like gingham and herringbone in soft fabrics.

Accents. Shelf and table arrangements that look ready to show off on social media are what to aim for. Decorate with succulents, brass or stainless steel candle vases, and woven mats or baskets.

Smart design. As technology advances and we spend more time on our devices, homeowners are looking for easy interconnectivity and convenience. Imagine being able to open or close your window shades from work, or setting them to coordinate with your local sunset and sunrise times. PowerView Motorization, available on a wide array of Hunter Douglas window treatments, allows your shades to adjust themselves automatically.

