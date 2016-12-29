Red Solo Cup Inventor Dies At 84

NORTHFIELD, IL — You’ve probably never heard of him, but you’ve surely used his invention.

Robert Leo Hulseman, the creator of the red Solo cup, has died at the age of 84.

He passed away last week before 2016 claimed George Michael, Carrie Fisher, and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Hulseman’s invention even spawned the hit song “Red Solo Cup” by country star Toby Keith.

His father founded The Solo Cup Company in the 1930’s.

Their first product was a small, disposable cone cup you’d find on water coolers.

Hulseman created the red cup in the 1970’s.

A blue version of it was also introduced a short time later, but sales between the two have never been close.

Hulseman eventually worked his way up to president and CEO of the company in the 1980’s.

He started his career at the family business when he was 18.

—MyToba News

Photo courtesy Wikimedia