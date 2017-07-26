Red River College Will Present NHL Sticks To Winnipeg Youth

WINNIPEG, MB – Red River College will be presenting game-used NHL sticks to Indigenous and inner-city youth.

The sticks were donated by True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE), to the Red River College Aerospace Manufacturing Program. Students repaired the damaged sticks using composite materials.

There are now 18 sticks that are just like new.

They will be given to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC), an organization working to help Indigenous and inner-city youth build leadership skills through sport and leisure programs.

The sticks will be presented by Paul Vogt, President and CEO of RRC, along with Terry Morris, the Composites Manufacturing Instructor at RRC. WASAC youth will be at the announcement, joined by WASAC founder Kevin Chief. They will have a 10-minute street hockey game to break-in the new sticks.

The event takes place Thursday, July 27th at 1:00 pm at the WASAC Kids Camp on 80 Sinclair Street.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News