Red River College Supporting Students With Mental Health Issues

WINNIPEG, MB – Red River College is providing support for students with mental health issues.

Starting this year, Red River College students living with schizophrenia will be able to apply for a new scholarship available to Manitoba students pursuing post-secondary education. The scholarship will provide $1,000 in financial relief.

“A large part of the recovery process for a person living with schizophrenia, or any mental illness, is being able to access post-secondary education, said Chris Summerville, executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society (MSS). “There are barriers that can stand in the way. This can include stigma, financial burden, lack of accommodation and other issues. The importance of post-secondary education is perhaps even greater for students with a mental illness.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News