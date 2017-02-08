Red River College Students Stevens & Turcotte Win 2017 Lieutenant Governor Medals

WINNIPEG, MB – Joel Stevens and Charlene Turcotte have been awarded the 2017 Lieutenant Governor Medals for Proficiency.

The awards go to Red River College students who best exemplify good character, techincal and academic achievement, and involvment in community/college activities.

Joel Stevens is a graduate of the Electrical Engineering Technology program.

Stevens earned a 4.5 GPA, and is now working for ERLPhase Power Technologies as a Verification Specialist.

He is also working towards getting his Certified Engineering Technologist designation.

Charlene Turcotte is a graduate of the Technical Vocational Teacher Education program.

Turcotte is a passionate hairstylist, and wants to help teach others about the industry she loves.

Turcotte is upgrading her Bachelor of Education at the University of Winnipeg, while also substitute teaching and working as a part-time hairstylist.

She also helps as a volunteer on many boards, and cheers her kids on as they play hockey at the community rink.

Congratulations to Joel Stevens and Charlene Turcotte on their great achievement!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News