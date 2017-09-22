Red River Co-Op Donates $5000 from Fuel Good Day

KENORA, ON. – Red River Co-op put out the call and the community answered.

As part of Fuel Good Day on Sept. 19, 5 cents from every litre of fuel purchased at Red River Co-op Gas Bars were donated to Wabaseemoong Independent Nation Youth and Wellness Centre.

At the end of the day, Red River Co-op members and customers helped raise $5000 for Wabaseemoong Independent Nation Youth & Wellness Centre.

“Red River Co-op is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said Doug Wiebe, General Manager of Red River Co-op. “Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard.”

Red River Co-op has returned more than $203 million to its members in cash back and equity payments and contributed more than $884,874 to local organizations and causes, including Wabaseemoong Independent Nation Youth & Wellness Centre.

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 380 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwest Ontario, each supporting a selected local charitable or non- profit organization or initiative. The combined result from across Western Canada will be released later in October.

