New residential recycling depot in Dauphin

DAUPHIN, MB – The City of Dauphin is pleased to offer an easy and convenient option for residents wishing to drop off their recyclables. The new Residential Recycling Depot, located across 1st Avenue SE from the Rotary Arena in the center of Dauphin, offers two large 30 cubic yard containers for recyclables. One container is only for cardboard and paper, while the other is for any mixed recycling material. This depot will be open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year for your convenience.

The City asks that residents deposit their recyclables in the proper bin, as each is clearly marked. We also ask that recyclables NOT be placed in plastic bags, as those bags will clog and potentially damage the recycling service provider’s equipment.

The bins will be monitored regularly by OSS Waste to ensure they do not become overly full, and therefore there will be no need to place any recyclables outside these large metal bins.

Electronic recycling (E-waste) is still accepted at the OSS depot, located behind the Norwex building. Specific containers have been placed at this location and each is clearly marked.

If you see any recycling on the ground that has fallen out of the containers, please help out and throw them in the bins.

-City of Dauphin