Recycling Day At Manitoba Legislature

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today the Manitoba Legislature becomes a recycling depot, well for one day only thanks to the people at the Canadian Electrical Stewardship Association.

Today only, anyone and everyone can take their broken small appliances and power tools for free to the legislative building in Winnipeg. A wonderful opportunity to clean out your closet, your basement, or whereever you’ve stowed away that toaster that doesn’t toast, that fan you’re no longer a fan of, or blender that hasn’t worked since 2012.

There are many items that can be recycled today, even items as small as power drills or electric toothbrushes they all can make a huge difference by keeping them out of our landfills our landfills.

You can find a full list of items to recycle just, click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied