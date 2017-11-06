banner20

Recycling Day At Manitoba Legislature

Kevin Klein
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, OTHER, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today the Manitoba Legislature becomes a recycling depot, well for one day only thanks to the people at the Canadian Electrical Stewardship Association.

Today only, anyone and everyone can take their broken small appliances and power tools for free to the legislative building in Winnipeg. A wonderful opportunity to clean out your closet, your basement, or whereever you’ve stowed away that toaster that doesn’t toast, that fan you’re no longer a fan of, or blender that hasn’t worked since 2012.

There are many items that can be recycled today, even items as small as power drills or electric toothbrushes they all can make a huge difference by keeping them out of our landfills our landfills.

You can find a full list of items to recycle just, click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
RCMP: 33 Dead This Year In Manitoba From Lack Of Seatbelt Use
Manitoba Creating Council To Guide Paramedic Self-Regulation
Manitoba RCMP Seize 1.2M Contraband Cigarettes
Manitoba Wants Feedback From Hunters And Anglers

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.