A Record Smashing Opening For Stephen King’s It
WINNIPEG, MB. — The box office bounced back this past weekend.
Stephen King’s It debuted to a massive $123.1-million haul.
The horror remake is also generating positive word-of-mouth reviews.
It opened in 4,103 theatres across North America and was the third biggest debut this year.
Only Beauty and The Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had better opening weekends.
It has an unprecedented September opening, easily beating Hotel Transylvania 2’s $48.5-million set in 2015.
It’s also the best debut for a horror film, nearly double Paranormal Activity 3’s record $52.6-million set in 2011.
It cost $35-million to produce and has earned nearly $185-million globally in three days.
Home Again
Reese Witherspoon’s Home Again was a distant second with $9-million over its opening weekend.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard rounded out the top three by falling two spaces after three weeks.
It earned $4.9-million.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|It
|$123.1-million
|New
|2
|—
|Home Again
|$9-million
|New
|3
|1
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$4.9-million
|4
|4
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|$4-million
|5
|5
|3
|Wind River
|$3.2-million
|6
|6
|4
|Leap!
|$2.5-million
|3
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$2-million
|10
|8
|6
|Dunkirk
|$1.9-million
|8
|9
|5
|Logan Lucky
|$1.8-million
|4
|10
|9
|The Emoji Movie
|$1.1-million
|7
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros.