A Record Smashing Opening For Stephen King’s It

Stephen King’s It debuted to a massive $123.1-million haul.

The horror remake is also generating positive word-of-mouth reviews.

It opened in 4,103 theatres across North America and was the third biggest debut this year.

Only Beauty and The Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had better opening weekends.

It has an unprecedented September opening, easily beating Hotel Transylvania 2’s $48.5-million set in 2015.

It’s also the best debut for a horror film, nearly double Paranormal Activity 3’s record $52.6-million set in 2011.

It cost $35-million to produce and has earned nearly $185-million globally in three days.

Home Again

Reese Witherspoon’s Home Again was a distant second with $9-million over its opening weekend.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard rounded out the top three by falling two spaces after three weeks.

It earned $4.9-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — It $123.1-million New 2 — Home Again $9-million New 3 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $4.9-million 4 4 2 Annabelle: Creation $4-million 5 5 3 Wind River $3.2-million 6 6 4 Leap! $2.5-million 3 7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $2-million 10 8 6 Dunkirk $1.9-million 8 9 5 Logan Lucky $1.8-million 4 10 9 The Emoji Movie $1.1-million 7

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros.