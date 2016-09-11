Recipes: Claudia’s Baked Brie

It’s not every day that somebody shows up at my door with a big wheel of cheese. Well, last week Claudia did. And she was proud. She had been wanting to make this appetizer since before Christmas. When she showed up at my door that cold evening, her patience had clearly run out. She couldn’t take looking at the wheel of Brie cheese in her fridge anymore. The thought of it expiring before she had an opportunity to feature this recipe on this blog was too much for her to take. Therefore, she showed up and we made this beauty. It’s rich, buttery, cheesy, sweet and sour all at the same time.

Did I mention Claudia also brought a Costco-sized box of crackers to go along with the wheel of cheese? She meant business. I couldn’t say no – and I’m glad I didn’t. This appetizer is absolutely delicious and perfect for any company you may be hosting. You can also cut this recipe in half if you don’t want to purchase a huge wheel of Brie cheese and make enough to feed a small army. But then that wouldn’t be as fun! Finally, a special thank you to Claudia’s coworker, Barb, who gave us this recipe. None of this could have been shared without her.

Find the recipe at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK