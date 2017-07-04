RECIPE: White Wine Peach Cocktail

WINNIPEG, MB – After a perfectly Canadian long weekend are you excited to kick-off summer in the Prairies? Personally, following three days full of beer, hiking and BBQ, I am ready to put my feet up and enjoy the sunshine that is in store for us. After some time to recuperate, I hope to get-out on a few more trails, go camping and spend a few long, lazy evenings watching the sun come down across the lake. This is what inspired the need to create the perfect by-the-glass, easy drinking cocktail. Summer is all about taking it slow!

My White Wine Peach Cocktail is the ultimate compliment to any lazy, sunshine filled day. This fuss-free, affordable and easy drinking cocktail can be made in a matter of minutes. Using budget friendly wine as the base, this delicious concoction only requires 6 ingredients! Boasting summery and citrus flavours of peach and orange, this drink packs a punch but goes down smooth. Better yet, there is no need to measure if using a standard size white wine stemless glass or lowball, meaning this drink is the ultimate summer sip.

For the best flavour and bang for your buck, I suggest using an under $15.00 slightly sweet and crisp white varietal such as a Sauvignon Blanc. Avoid using any sparkling wines for this cocktail as you get a slight carbonation already from the soda water. My favourite citrus based liquor for this White Wine Peach Cocktail is Cointreau, but you can switch that out as your tastes please you. Top it off with edible flowers such as begonias or garden fresh mint to make the drink picture perfect. Cheers to summer in the Prairies!

Amanda Cortens for MyToba News