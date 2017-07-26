RECIPE: Walnut Pesto

WINNIPEG, MB – With the heat and the rain that we experienced over the weekend, our gardens are sure to be happy! Hopefully you will soon be enjoying the mid-summer bounty of zucchini, tomatoes, peas and beans from your garden or from those of family and friends. Until then, make good use of your herbs! Basil loves the sunshine and is sure to be growing big and fragrant at this point of Summer.

I always struggle to think beyond simple marinaras and tomato salads to use up my basil. Thankfully, a little experimentation in the kitchen led me to a budget friendly version of pesto! You see, pine nuts, the traditional seed base of pesto, are very, very expensive. I cannot justify the cost of pine nuts but absolutely love the texture and flexibility of the sauce. Subbing walnuts in place of pine nuts is a great variation that offer a more mild, accessible flavour yet still stays true to the classic sauce.

As pesto is a no heat sauce it is versatile and perfect for tossing with pasta or salad and topping chicken, potatoes and bread on a hot summer’s night. You can store this pesto in the fridge in an airtight container for about 5 days or freeze any leftovers to treat yourself to in the Fall once our gardens are dug-up!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News