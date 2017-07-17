RECIPE: Turtle Cheesecake – Peppers and Pennies

WINNIPEG, MB – I am a firm believer that eating affordable, homemade food everyday not only helps your overall wellbeing but really makes a huge impact on your budget. If you get into the habit of making dinner every night, grocery shopping becomes easier, you spend less going-out and everything falls into a nice, sustainable routine. However, I am also a firm believer in treating yourself. You work hard! You deserve a decadent treat and to break from routine from time-to-time, don’t you?

Enter the most indulgent, decadent and pricey treat you can bake: Turtle Cheesecake. I make no excuses for this one. It will make dent in your grocery bill and take a big chunk from your day to make it but it is so worth it. There aren’t many desserts that are worth that amount of time and money but this Turtle Cheesecake truly is. The dark chocolate cheesecake sits on top of a cookie-crumb crust which is then crowned with a haphazard drizzle of caramel, pecans and even more chocolate. Do I have your attention now?

If you decide to make this delicious cheesecake, don’t rush it. Making a cheesecake is an art and art takes patience. Allot 8 hours minimum from the time you start the baking process until you are able to have that first, breathtaking bite. I apologize in advance for ruining your diet.

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies