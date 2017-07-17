banner20

RECIPE: Turtle Cheesecake – Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens
Posted: July 17th at 12:30pm FOOD, Featured, LIFE, advice

WINNIPEG, MB –  I am a firm believer that eating affordable, homemade food everyday not only helps your overall wellbeing but really makes a huge impact on your budget. If you get into the habit of making dinner every night, grocery shopping becomes easier, you spend less going-out and everything falls into a nice, sustainable routine. However, I am also a firm believer in treating yourself. You work hard! You deserve a decadent treat and to break from routine from time-to-time, don’t you?

Enter the most indulgent, decadent and pricey treat you can bake: Turtle Cheesecake. I make no excuses for this one. It will make dent in your grocery bill and take a big chunk from your day to make it but it is so worth it. There aren’t many desserts that are worth that amount of time and money but this Turtle Cheesecake truly is. The dark chocolate cheesecake sits on top of a cookie-crumb crust which is then crowned with a haphazard drizzle of caramel, pecans and even more chocolate. Do I have your attention now?

If you decide to make this delicious cheesecake, don’t rush it. Making a cheesecake is an art and art takes patience. Allot 8 hours minimum from the time you start the baking process until you are able to have that first, breathtaking bite. I apologize in advance for ruining your diet.

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens is a food blogger at Peppers & Pennies. With a focus on cooking from scratch, her recipes are both accessible and budget friendly. Amanda is a proud Manitoban who loves hiking, Winnipeg beer and buying local.
